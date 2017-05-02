SHOPPING

Which eye makeup brand stands up to the heat?

Which eye makeup brand stands up to the heat?

HOUSTON, Texas --
With the hot summer months quickly approaching, it won't be long before we're sweating through our makeup. But is there really any product that will stay on even when you're at your sweatiest?

Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez with our sister station KTRK put eye makeup to the test at a gym.

She tested brands from drug and department stores to find out which lasted through a grueling one-hour workout.

The brands up to "taking the heat" were Wet and Wild Photo Focus eye primer and eyeshadow, Walgreens brand Soap and Glory primer and eyeshadow trio, Mac prep and prime and IT Cosmetics eyeshadow.

At the end of the workout, the Wet and Wild and Mac eye makeup was still visible but faint. The clear winner was the Walgreens brand Soap and Glory that still looked flawless following the workout.

Full face makeup without a full cosmetics bag

