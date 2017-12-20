A woman who would only identify herself as Kate has done more good than she could have predicted.
At a Market Basket in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, Kate wandered the aisles, looking for random people and insisting upon paying for their groceries.
Darcie Fisher, who had hundreds of dollars in groceries, was one of those people.
"I was just so taken aback," Fisher told WCVB. "So overwhelmed by her gesture."
Kate paid off a total of $1,500 in groceries, according to WCVB.
But more than the money, what stuck with Fisher was the message Kate gave her, one that she wanted to be passed on.
"She asked me if I have children," Fisher recalled, "and I said, 'I do. I have two daughters.' And she said, 'Well all that I ask of you is that you teach them to pay it forward.'"
Fisher said that it hit her that there was a KMart just five minutes away, and then she knew exactly what she wanted to do in response to the stranger's generosity.
"If I was going to do something in Kate's name, it would make sense to help out families that might not be able to pay for the kids' Christmas gifts," she said.
Fisher paid off the layaway bills for five customers. She signed the receipts, "Merry Christmas, your secret Santa."
