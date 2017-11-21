Yes, you can buy this: KFC offers 'internet escape pod'

KFC is no stranger to innovation. After all, this is the chain behind the unprecedented Double Down sandwich made of two fried chicken breast pieces that take the place of regular bread slices.
In the fast-food restaurant's latest attempt to get people to talk about them, KFC is offering an "internet escape pod" to block out any data signals from going to or from your device.
For the low price of $10,000, you can be the owner of the tent-like enclosure made of steel and stainless steel mesh, eight pounds of high-density architectural foam and enamel paint.
The pod comes equipped with a Colonel Sanders figure blanketing the enclosure, as well as a fried chicken leg door knob.
Surprisingly, the pod was originally selling for $96,486.34, according to KFC's online store. It decided to sell it for the low price of $10,000 in the "spirit of Cyber Monday."
You can view the very real item listing at KFC's site.
