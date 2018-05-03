Shots fired at home in Wyandanch injure 2 teens, a boy and girl, inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from the scene in Wyandanch.

By
WYANDANCH, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Two teenagers were injured when bullets went flying through their home in Suffolk County.

The gunfire rang out around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Commonwealth Drive in Wyandanch.

The shots entered through the side of the home where a teenage boy and girl were inside.

The boy was shot once in the leg, and the girl was shot twice. Both were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where they are expected to survive.

Police do not yet know if they were the intended targets.

Suffolk Police were also notified of a ShotSpotter notification in the area.

Upon arrival, police found multiple shell casings on Deer St. at the corner of Commonwealth Dr.

The shooting remains under investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingteen shotteenagersWyandanchSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 injured in drive-by shooting in Brownsville
8 officers hurt when CT house explodes during standoff
Giuliani: Trump repaid lawyer for Stormy Daniels payment
60-year-old C-130 that crashed in Georgia was on final trip
CEO predicts profit ahead, despite Tesla cash burn
Dozens displaced when part of building collapses in Brooklyn
Las Vegas Shooting: Police bodycam video released
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
Show More
1st death linked to romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
Men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1, $200K for entrepreneurs
Newark-bound Southwest flight diverted due to broken window
SUV jumps curb, crashes into building on Upper East Side
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
More News