Two teenagers were injured when bullets went flying through their home in Suffolk County.The gunfire rang out around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Commonwealth Drive in Wyandanch.The shots entered through the side of the home where a teenage boy and girl were inside.The boy was shot once in the leg, and the girl was shot twice. Both were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where they are expected to survive.Police do not yet know if they were the intended targets.Suffolk Police were also notified of a ShotSpotter notification in the area.Upon arrival, police found multiple shell casings on Deer St. at the corner of Commonwealth Dr.The shooting remains under investigation.