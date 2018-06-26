Sketch released of police impersonator who robbed man in Baychester

Eyewitness News
BAYCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
Police have released a sketch of one of the suspects they say impersonated police officers while robbing a man in the Bronx last month.

Detectives say the man seen in the sketch and an accomplice pulled a 63-year-old man out of his car in Baychester on May 5 while wearing NYPD badges and carrying weapons.

One of the suspects searched the vehicle and took several personal items, including a licensed firearm.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

