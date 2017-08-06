Small aircraft crashes at airport in Sussex County, New Jersey

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
A small aircraft crashed Sunday morning at an airport in New Jersey.

The accident happened at about 10:25 a.m. at Trinca Airport in Andover Township, Sussex County.

The FAA says a NW-Freedom amateur-built aircraft crashed at the end of the runway.

Only the pilot was on board. There is no word yet on his condition.

The FAA is investigating. The NTSB will determine the probable cause of the crash.

Trinca Airport is a public use airport owned by Green Township and located three nautical miles southwest of the central business district of Andover.
