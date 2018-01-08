There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

Fire official briefs on small fire on roof of Trump Tower; fire was not inside the building; two minor injuries reported. https://t.co/oUrb9BXkGw pic.twitter.com/AazUm4qSYJ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 8, 2018

Firefighters responded to the scene of a small fire in a heating and cooling unit on the roof of Trump Tower.Smoke could be seen coming from the Midtown building.The building was not evacuated.A firefighter suffered a minor injury when debris fell on him. Two civilians also suffered some minor smoke inhalation, but refused medical attention.There was a heavy presence of emergency vehicles closing off the street in front of the building on Fifth Avenue.The president's son Eric Trump took to Twitter to thank first responders.There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.----------