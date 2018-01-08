Small fire on roof of Trump Tower building in Midtown, 2 minor injuries

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Firefighters responded to the scene of a small fire in a heating and cooling unit on the roof of Trump Tower.

Smoke could be seen coming from the Midtown building.

The building was not evacuated.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury when debris fell on him. Two civilians also suffered some minor smoke inhalation, but refused medical attention.

There was a heavy presence of emergency vehicles closing off the street in front of the building on Fifth Avenue.

The president's son Eric Trump took to Twitter to thank first responders.


There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

