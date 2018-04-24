NEW YORK (WABC) --An actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend was granted bail Tuesday while fighting charges that she helped recruit female sex slaves into a cult-like group.
A federal judge in Brooklyn agreed to release Allison Mack on $5 million bond and place her under home detention in California. She'll be living with her parents.
The "Smallville" actress was charged with sex trafficking last Friday after federal prosecutors said she worked as a slave "master."
She pleaded not guilty.
Mack starred in The CW network's "Smallville," a show about the early life of Superman that ended in 2011.
Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his group called NXIVM. He allegedly sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.
Raniere also denies wrongdoing.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
