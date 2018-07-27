SCHOOLS

So-called New Jersey 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties, resigns

EMBED </>More Videos

Thomas Tramaglini was the superintendent of Kenilworth schools.

Eyewitness News
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) --
The New Jersey school superintendent accused of relieving himself on a high school track several times has resigned.

Thomas Tramaglini was the superintendent of Kenilworth schools.

He was charged in May with defecating near the Holmdel High School track on a daily basis. Police said staff members had set up surveillance video to see who'd been leaving human feces on the property.

Tramaglini is charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering.

The Kenilworth school board accepted Tramaglini's resignation Thursday. In an email and voicemail sent to staff, the board said it became clear his continued service became "too much of a distraction."

Tramaglini was placed on paid leave through June 30.

His resignation takes effect at the end of September.

His lawyer, Matthew Adams, issued a statement saying that Tramaglini will continue to fight the allegations and that his resignation should not "be construed as an acknowledgement of guilt." Neither Adams nor authorities have said why Tramaglini allegedly did what police allege.

Adams also said Tramaglini plans to sue Holmdel police over the mug shot taken after his arrest, claiming they should not have photographed him at police headquarters because the public defecation, lewdness and litter charges were low-level municipal offenses.

"It's like getting photographed and fingerprinted for a speeding ticket," Adams said.

He has filed a tort claim notice that lists potential damages of more than $1 million due to loss of income, harm to his reputation, emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

"It is our position that the photograph that has been widely disseminated was unlawfully taken and maliciously distributed," Adams said.

A court hearing is pending.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestschoolsHolmdelNew JerseyMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
School chief accused of defecating on track wants to correct record
School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on high school track
SCHOOLS
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
Fire engulfs New Jersey elementary school playground
Teacher requests backpacks in lieu of flowers at funeral
School chief accused of defecating on track wants to correct record
More schools
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News