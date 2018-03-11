Illinois soccer coach accused of engaging in sex acts with 2 high school students, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A Vernon Hills soccer coach allegedly had a sexual relationship with at least two male students.

VERNON HILLS, Illinois --
A 28-year-old soccer coach at Vernon Hills High School in Illinois was charged with sexual assault after allegedly engaging in "unlawful sexual acts" with at least two boys, police said in a statement on Saturday.

Cori Beard, of Vernon Hills, is a part-time assistant coach for both the boys and girls soccer teams at Vernon Hills High School, police said. She has been employed by District 128 since 2013.

Beard allegedly had a sexual relationship with the boys, who currently attend Vernon Hills High School, between December 2016 and February 2018. Police do not believe the sexual encounters happened on school property.

The investigation began when high school administrators contacted police on Thursday about a possible relationship between Beard and a student.

When investigators interviewed Beard Thursday night, the investigation expanded to include other students.

She was charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual assault and is being held at the Lake County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond. Authorities said more charges involving a third student could be filed.

She is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.

School District 128 officials have activated their Crisis Team and will make counselors available to students and staff immediately, police said.

Vernon Hills parents said the allegations are alarming.

"My kids will be in high school in a few short years, and it's an eye opener for me," said parent Layne Craft.

District 128 released the following statement Saturday:

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority, and Community High School District 128 regrets the pain some individuals may be experiencing as a result of recent allegations made regarding the conduct of District 128 employee Cori Beard. Beard was employed by District 128 since the 2013-14 school year, most recently as an assistant boys and girls soccer coach at Vernon Hills High School.

Upon learning of her possible criminal conduct involving a student, the Administration, working cooperatively with the Police Department, took measures to assure that Beard would have no further contact with students or staff. The District 128 Board of Education will take action on Beard's dismissal at its next meeting.

District 128 Administrators are continuing to cooperate with the Vernon Hills Police regarding this investigation. The District is providing counseling services to students and staff, and encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Vernon Hills Police Department. Anyone hesitant to bring information forward to the police is encouraged to talk to a VHHS teacher, school official or counselor. They may also have a family member, friend or advocate report information on their behalf."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultsoccerhigh schoolVernon Hills
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Another round of snow on the way
Police investigate killing of college student from Long Island
Public's help sought in identifying woman found in Newark lake
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
Driver arrested, charged with DWI after police pursuit on Long Island
Nun dies during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Baby found crawling on busy road; Mom arrested
Police search for rapper after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
Show More
Trump campaigns for GOP candidate in tight Pa. House race
Time to spring forward to daylight saving time
Traces of contamination found after ex-spy and daughter poisoned in UK
Missing teen with autism in the Bronx found
Dangerous: Bus driver touches downed wire
More News
Top Video
Public's help sought in identifying woman found in Newark lake
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video