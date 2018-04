Police have charged a suspect in the deadly stabbing of a Binghamton University freshman who died Sunday.Binghamton University police do not believe it was a random attack.Joao Souza, an engineering student who graduated from Blind Brook High School in Rye Brook, was identified as the victim. Authorities say he was attacked in Windham Hall, a campus residence hall.Police say the suspect, 20-year-old Michael Roque, is a student at the school. He has been charged with second-degree murder.Souza, a Brazilian-born exchange student, was a star player in the New York Soccer Club in Scarsdale. He graduated and moved away for college just last year."He's probably the last person I would think of who would be confrontational or get into a fight," said his coach Christian Gonzalez. "It's really unimaginable what happened and we're all heartbroken."Investigators spent all day Monday trying to piece together the bloody crime.Sunday night, campus police responded to an assault call at the dorm and found Souza gravely wounded. He died at the hospital.This is the second student to be murdered this school year at Binghamton University.Hayley Anderson, of Westbury, Long Island, was found dead in an off-campus home in March.University President Harvey Stenger issued the following letter to students and staff:---The Blind Brook School District, where Souza graduated from last year, also released a statement:----------