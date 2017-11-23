PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --It's an incredible story of paying it forward after a random act of kindness.
Kate McClure's car ran out of gas one night on I-95, on her way into Philadelphia.
She got out of her car and started making her way towards the nearest gas station. That's when she met Johnny.
"Johnny sits on the side of the road every day, holding a sign. He saw me pull over and knew something was wrong. He told me to get back in the car and lock the doors. A few minutes later, he comes back with a red gas can," Kate said.
He had used his last $20 to help Kate make it home safe.
"Johnny did not ask me for a dollar, and I couldn't repay him at that moment because I didn't have any cash," Kate said.
She was determined to pay him back. She started by stopping by his spot and repaying him for the gas, she gave him a jacket, gloves, a hat, and warm socks.
Kate later discovered that Johnny is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, as well as a former firefighter and paramedic.
She wanted to do more. So, Kate created a gofundme page to help him out.
Kate is using the money to help Johnny find a place to rent, get a car and a job.
"(I) truly believe that all Johnny needs is one little break. Hopefully with your help I can be the one to give it to him," she said.
Since then at least 8,700 people have donated, and more than $255,000 has been raised.
Kate provided an update Wednesday night after the outpouring of support:
"Tonight we took Johnny shopping for some essentials!! We got him In a hotel for the holiday weekend while we decide where his new HOME will be!!!! Mark and I would like to say thank you for the tremendous wave of support this has received. This has surpassed our wildest expectations. Johnny would like to add.... mmmmm better yet, you're just going to have to wait until he's ready for his debut You guys are amazing! I hope everyone has a great holiday!! You'll be hearing from Johnny soon."
If you would like to help Johnny too, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/hvv4r-paying-it-forward