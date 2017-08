The Powerball jackpot has jumped into top 10 territory, as a winner in Wednesday night's drawing could walk away with an estimated $430 million.That's a cash value of about $273 million.Powerball ticket machines across the region were expected to be busier than usual ahead of the drawing.Powerball is currently played in 44 states plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.You can see the drawing on Channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11.