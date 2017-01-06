103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback

Just three years ago, Betsy Ayala was overweight, depressed and desperately trying to shed some pounds."After my daughter, I was around 262 to 265," she said.And to make matters worse, she found out her husband was cheating on her after reading messages between him and the woman he was having an affair with."They were talking about my weight they talked about me in a nasty way," she recalled. "That's what really hurt."At first, Ayala admits she was angry -- but then, she used it as motivation to lose weight.Her transformation is amazing, and her before and after photos on Instagram have become a huge inspiration for thousands.So far, she's down 103 pounds and is working as a wellness coach -- a completely different person, both physically and mentally.Ayala said she and her ex-husband remain good friends, and there are no hard feelings.While his unfaithful actions triggered her massive weight loss, she had a much more important reason to keep herself motivated -- her little girl."What am I going to do for her? How am I going to move forward for her," she said.The Insta-famous weight loss mommy shared 5 tips that have helped her lose the weight and keep it off:"I think a lot of people will do something for a couple days and don't see immediate results [and quit,]" she said."80 percent of being fit and losing weight is what you are putting in your body," she said."I work out 6 days a week, hour or hour and a half, a combination of things -- dance classes, I coach boot camp, [go to] the gym [and do some] weight lifting," she said."Where you are at the moment doesn't mean that's where you will be five years or three years from now," she said.