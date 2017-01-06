  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
SOCIETY

103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
EMBED </>More News Videos

A local woman lost 103 pounds and got her life back.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Just three years ago, Betsy Ayala was overweight, depressed and desperately trying to shed some pounds.

"After my daughter, I was around 262 to 265," she said.

And to make matters worse, she found out her husband was cheating on her after reading messages between him and the woman he was having an affair with.

"They were talking about my weight they talked about me in a nasty way," she recalled. "That's what really hurt."
At first, Ayala admits she was angry -- but then, she used it as motivation to lose weight.

PHOTOS: Betsy's weight loss journey


Her transformation is amazing, and her before and after photos on Instagram have become a huge inspiration for thousands.

So far, she's down 103 pounds and is working as a wellness coach -- a completely different person, both physically and mentally.

Ayala said she and her ex-husband remain good friends, and there are no hard feelings.

While his unfaithful actions triggered her massive weight loss, she had a much more important reason to keep herself motivated -- her little girl.

"What am I going to do for her? How am I going to move forward for her," she said.

The Insta-famous weight loss mommy shared 5 tips that have helped her lose the weight and keep it off:

1. Be consistent when it comes to your weight loss plan.

"I think a lot of people will do something for a couple days and don't see immediate results [and quit,]" she said.

2. Eat healthy and educate yourself when it comes to nutrition.

"80 percent of being fit and losing weight is what you are putting in your body," she said.

3. Get active and moving.

"I work out 6 days a week, hour or hour and a half, a combination of things -- dance classes, I coach boot camp, [go to] the gym [and do some] weight lifting," she said.

4. Find a good support system, whether it's a friend or another group on a weight loss journey.

5. Focus on why you began the journey, and use that to motivate you and push you forward.

"Where you are at the moment doesn't mean that's where you will be five years or three years from now," she said.
Related Topics:
societyweight losshealthbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
VIDEO: California cashier makes the day of boy with cerebral palsy
Meet new Disney World's baby elephant
Hairstylist goes above and beyond for boy with autism
Watch '50PlusPrime' only on ABC7
More Society
Top Stories
Winter storm watch for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
Savyon Zabar found murdered in Upper West Side home
Driver charged after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Bronx
Police: Facebook Live beating began as friendly encounter
Girl uses Alexa to order doll house, cookies; parents shocked by delivery
NYPD: Pit bull fatally shot by officer in Bronx
Man charged after fatal car wreck in Wyandanch
Show More
New Jersey judge won't order school to put girl on boys team
Trump: 'Dishonest media' not reporting wall reimbursement
Transgender man sues hospital over hysterectomy denial
Charges filed in Staten Island police-involved shooting
2 local Kmart and Sears stores among 150 closing
More News
Top Video
Driver charged after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Bronx
Hate crime charges in teen's Facebook Live torture
Oscar front-runners emerge as voting begins for this year's nominees
Winter storm watch for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
More Video