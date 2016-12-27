HOLIDAY

11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
EMBED </>More News Videos

"I think we hope that people will learn that love is love," Janelle Rice said of her son being adopted by his step-dad. (Janelle Rice/Facebook)

Landon Rice had a Christmas to remember when he received an amazing gift from his step-dad.

In a video posted to Facebook by Landon's mother, Janelle Rice, the 11-year-old is seen opening a gift on Christmas morning. The gift was a frame with a certificate of adoption from his step-father Daniel Rice. Overcome with emotion, Landon begins to cry and is embraced by Daniel.

Janelle Rice is Landon's biological mother, and she began dating her now husband, Daniel, when Landon was 5 months old.

"Daniel took Landon in as if he were his own, and never treated him any differently from day one." Janelle Rice told ABC via email.

Since the video was posted on Christmas morning it has been viewed over 11 million times and has been shared over 170,000 times.

Janelle Rice said of the attention the video has received, "I think we hope that people will learn that love is love - by blood, marriage or connection, and to some people, a small act (such as a step-parent adoption) actually means the entire world."
Related Topics:
societyholidayfamilyparentingfeel goodbuzzworthy
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Give the gift of hot chocolate this holiday
Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns
Girls receive customized teddy bears with late grandpa's voice for Christmas
Surprise! Toddler's magic wand lights Christmas tree
More holiday
SOCIETY
Above and Beyond: Man from NJ donates clothes, equipment to Africa
8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scout pack
88-year-old grandpa's teeth fall out playing Speak Out
Problems Only Left-Handed People Understand
More Society
Top Stories
Dad charged in murders of 4-year-old son and his mother
NYPD: Backpack that triggered Trump Tower evacuation was filled with toys
Cross Bronx Expressway crash leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scout pack
Nation-wide mall brawls have authorities eyeing social media
Show More
11-year-old girl killed while crossing Bronx street
Baby dies days after parents' suspected drug overdose deaths
Video captures brazen break-in as thieves pull off UES fur heist
Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
Candlelight gathering in Sag Harbor after fire destroys businesses
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Dad charged in murders of 4-year-old son and his mother
Cross Bronx Expressway crash leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
More Video