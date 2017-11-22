As the days inch nearer to Christmas, families across the country are taking part in "Elf on the Shelf" festivities, where a small elf figurine is placed around the home every day to watch if children have been naughty or nice.According to the story told to children, the elf moves on its own each night. Parents can sometimes forget, though, to move the figurine, resulting in kids asking why the elf is still in its same place.In case you're one of those who forgot to move your "Elf on the Shelf" last night, here are some reasons you can share with your children on why the doll is in its same spot.