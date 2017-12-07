SOCIETY

2017 Troop Greetings

NEW YORK --
Here are messages home to loved ones, from our troops stationed abroad and their families. Happy holidays, from ABC7 New York!

 
New York
LSC Monique Miller
SGT Janna Enyart

New Jersey
SSGT Jorge Galvez
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societytroop greetings
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Live Web Chat on Qualified Health Care Open Enrollment: Let's Get Everyone Covered!
'Imaginative' Ultra Violet dubbed color of 2018
Little-known prince pays $450 million for Da Vinci painting
Elderly man with dementia escapes hospital, found safe
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Up to 2 inches of snow expected Saturday
Road rage may have led to pedestrian crash that injured 6
Bug bomb mishap hurts 4, blows out windows in Brooklyn
Police: MS-13 gang members tried to abduct teen on LI
Body found of woman who vanished after Tinder date
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Woman claims surgeon was on cellphone during operation
Sheriff: 3 dead in New Mexico school shooting
Show More
Truck carrying vodka bottles overturns on I-95 ramp
Officials: School instructor lured teen through texts, raped her
Ex-cop gets 20 years in prison for South Carolina shooting
IV fluid shortage forces LI hospital to transfer patient
Elderly man with dementia escapes hospital, found safe
More News
Photos
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
More Photos