24th Parkinson's Unity Walk in New York City's Central Park

KINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Let's walk together, in the largest grassroots fundraiser for Parkinson's disease research in the United States!

The Parkinson Alliance announced the 24th Parkinson's Unity Walk to take place on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 72nd Street Bandshell in New York City's Central Park to raise funds and unite the community in the battle to eradicate Parkinson's disease.

Thousands of participants including patients, caregivers, family and friends, are expected at this year's walk which kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 1:00 p.m. Last year's event saw approximately 10,000 walkers raise over $1.5 million, and every penny of that is now funding vital research.

"Until we find a cure, we must keep walking and funding research," Chairman of The Parkinson Alliance Martin Tuchman said in a statement. "Parkinson's disease is a chronic, degenerative, neurological disorder that affects at least one million people in the United States. Sixty thousand new cases (one person every nine minutes), are diagnosed each year, and we need continuing research to keep advancing our progress."

The Unity Walk is more than a fundraiser and gathering for the community.

"While it is critical for our community to come together and help fund a cure, it is equally important to keep each other informed about treatment and therapies," Executive Director of the Parkinson's Unity Walk Carol Walton said.

In addition to the 1.4-mile wheelchair accessible walk route, participants will have opportunities to meet with organizations, healthcare experts, nationally recognized Parkinson's disease exercise programs and movement disorders centers.

For information about how to join the 2018 Parkinson's Unity Walk, visit unitywalk.org or call (866) 789-9255.

About The Parkinson Alliance
The mission of The Parkinson Alliance is to raise funds for research to end Parkinson's disease, support the development of new therapies, and improve the quality of life for those living with the disease through patient-centered research and resources. The Parkinson Alliance stands as an umbrella organization for the Unity Walk, Team Parkinson, and other fundraising events held around the country. Taken together, we have funded nearly $30 million in research since our founding.

