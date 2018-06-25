3 can't-miss community events in New York City this week

The (New) Urban Resistance: Progressives Go Local

Weaving Paper Artist Books

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a progressive panel on the power of local advocacy to a free book-weaving class for children, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---Tonight: Learn about the power of local advocacy and activism in politics at the Brooklyn Historical Society. The progressive panel will feature:Monday, June 25, 6:30-8 p.m.Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.$5Consider the difficulties, disparities and rituals surrounding death and dying in the LGBTQ community. The admission-free panel at Green-Wood Cemetery will explore a wide range of topics, including historic precedents -- including same-sex tombs found in ancient Egypt, the AIDS epidemic's impact on the rise of alternative bereavement, the creation of non-traditional families and vital end-of-life related planning materials.The session's featured panelists:Tuesday, June 26, 7-8:30 p.m.Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St., BrooklynFreeChildren of all ages are invited to a free, hands-on session crafting simple books using ancient weaving techniques. Participants will join Esther K. Smith -- the author and designer behind "How to Make Books," "Making Books with Kids" and other book arts titles -- to learn how to recycle, reuse and up-cycle everyday items to create woven book covers.Saturday, June 30, 2-3:30 p.m.Bard Graduate Center, 18 W. 86th St., Upper West SideFree