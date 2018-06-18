SOCIETY

3 diverse community events in New York City this week

Street art on The High Line. | Photo: Nan Palmero/Flickr

By Hoodline
Looking to get out and into the community this week?

From fantastical storytelling reshaping local landmarks to examining Caribbean culture through Carnival traditions, there's plenty of cultural and community events coming up around New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
---

Secrets and Lies storytelling session at Caveat





Can you tell the difference between a secret and a lie? Put your intuition to the test tonight at Caveat. Five expert storytellers will spin incredible tales about locations you walk by every day -- and all but one will be true.

When: Monday, June 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21A Clinton St.
Admission: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Masquerade, Performance and Spirituality in Carnival Traditions': Discussion and performance at the New York Public Library





Join Nyugen E. Smith and D. Denenge Duyst-Akpem for a conversation on masquerade, performance and spirituality in the African Diaspora at NYPL's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

The talk will focus on Carnival traditions in Trinidad and Tobago -- starting with a collaborative performance by Smith and Duyst-Akpem of Rivers, a site-specific art installation in the center's lobby that honors Langston Hughes and Arturo A.

When: Wednesday, June 20, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: New York Public Library, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'No More Shimmering Cowboys': Science fiction tour on The High Line





Follow emerging contemporary artists on a apocalyptic adventure through The High Line. Conceived by artist Yara Travieso, the tour features guides who muse on the strangeness of the past civilization eons after its ruin.

When: Thursday, June 21, 9-10 p.m.
Where: Meet on The High Line at Gansevoort Street
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
