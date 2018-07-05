SOCIETY

3 fun, science-filled events in NYC this weekend

Photo: Markus Spiske/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a boozy science fair to a pop-up maker space for budding environmental scientists, there's plenty to do if you're on the lookout for science- and tech-filled events this weekend. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Pregame Your Brain: What's in Your Blood?





Head down to Caveat this Friday evening for a fresh edition of the Pregame Your Brain science fair. This week's theme is "What's in your blood?" Attendees will up their blood alcohol content levels while ingesting speed-lessons delivered by experts.

When: Friday, July 6, 6-8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Electronics, Robotics & Coding for Beginners





Interested in getting started in coding, robotics and electronics? Then join engineer and artist Daniel Bertner for an introductory course this Saturday afternoon. Participants will learn the basics of navigating the open source electronics platform Arduino, how to program the pins of an Arduino board, programming concepts like loops, operators and conditionals, and much more.
When: Saturday, July 7, 2-3:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pop-Up Maker Space at Hudson River Park





Bring the little ones down to Hudson River Park to tinker with hands-on challenges. Popping up at Pier 84 this Sunday afternoon, the maker space will feature guided workshops allowing children to design, construct and test projects inspired by science and river concepts.

When: Sunday, July 8, 4-5:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineNew York City
SOCIETY
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News