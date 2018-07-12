SOCIETY

3 to-do's for an artsy weekend in NYC

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events around New York City this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a historical hip-hopera to a roving makers market.
'ANYBODY': An Improvised Historical Hip-Hopera with North Coast





This Friday night, join the local hip-hop improv team North Coast for a historical rap inspired by the smash Broadway hit "Hamilton." The crew will perform a fully improvised "hip-hopera" around the audience's favorite historical figure.

When: Friday, July 13, 9-10:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

FAD Market: Summer Pop-up at The Invisible Dog Art Center





Catch a roving fashion, art and design pop-up marketplace at The Invisible Dog Art Center this Saturday. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., FAD Market will feature more than 50 independent makers showcasing their wares -- from handcrafted jewelry, art and apparel, to bath and body care products, tableware and home furnishings.

When: Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: The Invisible Dog Art Center, 51 Bergen St., Brooklyn
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Story Pirates Flagship' show at the Pearl Theater





Bring the entire family down to the Pearl Theater for a zany sketch comedy musical based entirely on stories written by elementary school students. The show, geared toward children and adults alike, employs everything from live music and puppetry to colorful costumes and props.

When: Saturday, July 14, 12-1 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
