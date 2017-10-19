SOCIETY

California 5th grader's lunch time concert wows the internet

EMBED </>More Videos

A talented fifth grader is sharing his love of music with younger students at his California elementary school. (Courtesy: Folsom Cordova Unified School District) (WLS)

FOLSOM, California --
A fifth grader from Folsom, California, is becoming an internet sensation after a video was posted of him playing piano during lunch time.

The video, posted to Folsom Cordova Unified School District Facebook page, shows 10-year-old Nathan Zhang at Theodore Judah Elementary tickling the ivories as classmates look on.

According to school officials, Zhang has been playing piano since he was five-years-old and enjoys playing for an audience.

Zhang said his best experience playing the piano was Carnegie Hall in New York after winning an online contest in 2016.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypianochildrenviral videocalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
5-year-old's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
Former NYC news anchor Michele Marsh dies at age 63
Teenagers carve pumpkins with racist symbols
More Society
Top Stories
Investigation underway on LI after tip of possible homicide
Boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Former NYC news anchor Michele Marsh dies at age 63
Judge: Undocumented teenager granted abortion
Driver sought in hit-and-run that left 1 teen dead, another hurt
Hazmat situation in Yonkers caused by marijuana grow house
Man trying to buy jacket dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
Mom of 2-year-old girl hurt by bull: She was 'covered in blood'
Show More
Yankees take 3-2 series lead over Astros
Witnesses: Man dragged wife into hallway before killing her
Neighbor comes to rescue of woman in burning Bronx apartment
Wake Thursday for Brooklyn elderly home invasion victim
Police: Woman used boy to steal phone from store
More News
Top Video
He's taken some of the most loved dog photos. Meet 'The Dogist'
Man trying to buy jacket dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
NYC libraries to forgive late fees for kids 17 and under
Neighbor comes to rescue of woman in burning Bronx apartment
More Video