A fifth grader from Folsom, California, is becoming an internet sensation after a video was posted of him playing piano during lunch time.The video, posted to Folsom Cordova Unified School District Facebook page, shows 10-year-old Nathan Zhang at Theodore Judah Elementary tickling the ivories as classmates look on.According to school officials, Zhang has been playing piano since he was five-years-old and enjoys playing for an audience.Zhang said his best experience playing the piano was Carnegie Hall in New York after winning an online contest in 2016.