6 years after Superstorm Sandy, Rye Playland boardwalk reopens

Marcus Solis reports on the reopening of Rye Playland boardwalk.

RYE, New York (WABC) --
A 700-foot section of the Rye Playland boardwalk has been restored, and its reopening comes six years after being destroyed by Superstorm Sandy.

The new section, found outside of the amusement park area, allows parkgoers to walk, bike and run along the waterfront.

Westchester County elected officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday, marking the end of the $4.6 million construction project.

The walkway has been rebuilt using Brazilian ipe wood, which does not splinter and has a life expectancy of 35 years.

In addition, the support structure underneath the boardwalk has been recast in concrete with steel pilings instead of wood.

"I am pleased to welcome Westchester residents back to this very special section of Playland Park," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. "It's been a long time coming, but the way this new Boardwalk is built, it will be here for a very, very long time to come."

