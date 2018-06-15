SOCIETY

A cut above the rest: Barbershop Museum opens on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
One museum is a cut above the rest.

The Barber Shop Museum on the Upper West Side opened on Friday.

The museum showcases antiques and artifacts from more than 100 years of barbering, including blades, barber poles, vintage signs and a barber chair dating back to 1929.

The museum, which is free to visit, also offers a shave and a haircut, for slightly more than two bits.

