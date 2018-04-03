SOCIETY

Admirers gather to commemorate final speech of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a speech in Selma, Ala., Feb. 12, 1965. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE --
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are gathering for a celebration of his final speech in Memphis.

King gave what's known as the mountaintop speech the night before he died 50 years ago.

An enthusiastic crowd Tuesday evening filled the Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, and the atmosphere was heavy with nostalgia. The air in the sanctuary was thick, and the forecast called for a storm to rattle the walls of the sanctuary - evoking the memory of the thunderous evening outside 50 years ago, outdone only by King's remarks when he finally did arrive that night.

Some of the sanitation workers who participated with King in a 1968 strike are seated in the front row. They were being treated like celebrities, with audience members stopping to take photos with them.

Contemporaries of King's including the Rev. Jesse Jackson were also in attendance.
