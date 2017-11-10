SOCIETY

American Legion rebuilds after fire destroyed Newark headquarters

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker spent this Veterans Day in Newark with members of American Legion Post 152.

Their headquarters, located at 212 Elizabeth Avenue, burned to the ground on January 5, 2017. Insurance covered demolition, while other American Legion posts across the state donated money so the group could begin plans to rebuild.

They need at least $250,000, and they are hoping to ramp up fundraising efforts.

Members, like 93-year-old World War II veteran Vincent Wells, spend hundreds of hours each year volunteering to help the community. They've hosted toy drives for the holidays, given thousands of Thanksgiving dinners to families, and made sure school kids had new book bags stuffed with school supplies to begin the school year.

The cause of the fire was never determined.

Booker is seeking money from Washington, but he says with all Post 152 does for the community, New Jersey can and should reach out to help its veterans who still look only to serve.
