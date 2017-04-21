SOCIETY

Art exhibit in honor of child battling brain tumor in NJ

Eyewitness News
ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A whole community in New Jersey has come together to celebrate and honor a 10-year-old who's battling a malignant brain tumor.

Talented third, fourth, and 5th grade artists created incredible pieces of art.

They're all now being shown at the "Chase Your Creativity" exhibit in Englewood.

It's all in honor of Chase Balay, with all proceeds going towards the family to help support his brave fight.

All pieces of art have been inspired by Balay.

The exhibit is open through Sunday.

Learn more about Chase and the artwork here: https://www.facebook.com/chasebalayart/
Related Topics:
societyartcancerchildren's healthEnglewood
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry share candid conversation
Here and Now
Simple tips to better composting waste
Artist uses jelly beans to create captivating portraits
More Society
Top Stories
Attempted rape inside bathroom at the Shops at Columbus Circle
Top cop on DOJ's 'soft on crime' claim: 'My blood began to boil'
Family, friends, colleagues grieve fallen firefighter as memorials grow
Another store robbed at knifepoint in Farmingville
At least 40 sickened in Newark by K2
Woman rescued from sinking car by 3 passing motorists
Subway service close to normal, but outage cause unknown
Show More
Wake, funeral information for firefighter William Tolley
Investigation into FDNY firefighter's death will focus on ladder
NYPD officers bust two men for allegedly impersonating officers
PD: NJ teacher put recording device in middle school bathroom
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
Snow photos from Eyewitness News viewers and others
More Photos