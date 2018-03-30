SOCIETY

Artist carves tiny pop culture icons into crayons

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch this artist create amazing characters from crayons (@mumblestohimself/Instagram)

This out-of-the-box artist creates tiny pop culture icons from crayons.

Artist Hoang Tran carves amazingly detailed busts of pop-culture figures with crayons. He adds colored wax to help the tiny figures spring to life.

Tran, who is based in Pittsburgh, originally began to study dentistry, but found he needed a creative outlet.



"I withdrew to pursue something more creative," Tran wrote on Instagram. "I had seen someone else's crayon carvings years before, and they stuck in my mind."

Adults and child alike celebrate National Crayon Day on March 31. For Tran, working with crayons, is something he loves to do.

"It turns out I really, really enjoy this work," Tran says. "Now that I'm selling pieces online, showing in art galleries, even doing commissions for people, I guess other people really enjoy them, too."



See more of Hoang's work on Instagram at @mumblestohimself

Editor's note: This story was originally published for National Crayon Day in 2017.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyartdistractionfeel goodculturewatercooler
SOCIETY
Carnival Cruise offers teen free trip in exchange for Snapchat handle
NYC investigating whether club for women can legally exclude men
Funerals, wakes for servicemen from LI killed in chopper crash
Today is National Vietnam Veterans Day
More Society
Top Stories
Judge arrested, accused of stealing woman's underwear
Person-of-interest in death of Bronx father of 3
5 people injured in Grand Central Parkway crash
Hofstra students to hold protest over Jefferson statue
US set to request five years of social media history for all visa applicants
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tenn.
President Trump says U.S. troops will leave Syria 'very soon'
Steven Spielberg does not want burger named after him
Show More
CT trooper killed in crash between cruiser, tractor-trailer
Exclusive: Special agents take down suspected MS-13 gang members
Mother facing threat of deportation takes sanctuary in UWS church
Exclusive: Grandmother mauled in pit bull attack speaks out
Ten Commandments tablet smashed at church in Jersey City
More News
Top Video
Wheels to see at the NY Auto Show
Judge arrested, accused of stealing woman's underwear
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Person-of-interest in death of Bronx father of 3
More Video