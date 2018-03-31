SOCIETY

Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals

EMBED </>More Videos

Cesar Chavez is a source of inspiration for many Los Angeles area muralists.

The life of labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez is recognized on March 31, but his legacy is honored year-round in art and murals found throughout Southern California.

Inspired by his fight during the civil rights movement of the 1960s, artists have depicted Chavez as an advocate for peace, a fighter for justice and as a symbol for education. There are dozens of schools and buildings named after him, including the Cesar Chavez Building at Santa Ana College where one of the most prominent murals of him is located. The piece is called "The Legacy of Cesar Chavez" by Emigdio Vasquez.

To many muralists, Chavez is not just a source of inspiration for their work; he's also a symbol of hope.

"He's the apex if you had a pyramid. [Chavez is] on top. Being the fact that we have all these heroes but he's an American hero," artist and muralist Ernesto de la Loza told ABC.

Other murals depicting Chavez can be found at California State University, Los Angeles and in the Echo Park and Boyle Heights neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in 2016.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyartbuzzworthyLos AngelesBoyle HeightsEcho ParkSanta Ana
SOCIETY
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Artist creates characters from crayons
Carnival Cruise offers teen free trip in exchange for Snapchat handle
NYC investigating whether club for women can legally exclude men
More Society
Top Stories
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
LIVE: Funeral for Christopher Raguso, serviceman from LI killed in chopper crash
NYPD impersonators shoot man during Queens carjacking
Children rescued after driver's failed off-roading attempt
Prisoner who escaped ICE agents at JFK caught in Chicago
New fee for cab, Uber riders included in NY budget
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Show More
Thieves who broke into Brooklyn jewelry store chased out by owner
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after heart surgery
NYPD: Woman arrested after pushing man onto subway tracks
New video released in hit and run that killed man in the Bronx
Obscene? Questions after NJ burlesque show shut down
More News
Top Video
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
More Video