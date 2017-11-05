  • LIVE VIDEO Find Your Finish! Watch runners cross the line in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at World Series parade

HOUSTON --
While the Houston Astros' teamwork helped them win the World Series, their fans also teamed up to help one of their own.

Astros fans, joyful and jubilant, probably didn't expect they'd be involved in a game of catch at one downtown parking garage.

But during the parade, a woman from an upper level lost her prized cap.

The fans who attended the World Series parade on Friday did what Houstonians always do when neighbors are in trouble: they reached out to help.

The men and women in the lower levels took turns tossing the cap back up the height of the towering garage, bursting in cheers as each catcher clutched onto the woman's cap.

The woman did finally get her hat back after all that teamwork. Go Astros fans!

