At age 101, oldest living retired NYPD detective honored by union

In this photo provided by The Detectives' Endowment Association, Nicholas Calabrese holds a framed certificate honoring him. (Sam Katz/The Detectives' Endowment Association via AP)

NEW YORK --
The New York Police Department detectives' union is paying tribute to its oldest living retired detective, who originally joined the force in 1953.

The Detectives' Endowment Association was in the Bronx on Tuesday to honor 101-year-old Nicholas Calabrese at the former detective's nursing home. The New York Post reports Calabrese was born in 1917 and joined the NYPD Transit Department in 1953.

He worked as a detective on the pickpocket squad - covering subway lines in Manhattan and the Bronx - until his retirement in 1974.

Union President Mike Palladino says he told Calabrese that he's actually older than the union that represents him.

Palladino said Calabrese was presented with a certificate of appreciation at the event and a number of gifts.

