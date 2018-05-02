SOCIETY

Ballet Hispánico honoring Latino leaders at Carnaval Gala in Midtown

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Ballet Hispánico is gearing up for its annual Carnaval Gala.

This year's star-studded event is honoring musicians Emilio and Gloria Estefan, fashion designer Carolina Herrera and community activist Marcos Torres.

Proceeds from the gala help support the Ballet Hispánico, which has been around for 48 years.

Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro says the company's mission is to give young Latinos access to the performing arts, specifically ballet.

Ballet Hispánico offers scholarships to students and is in the process of expanding its community arts programming to cities across the country.

For more information, visit BalletHispanico.com.

