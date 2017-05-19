SOCIETY

Basquiat painting sold for record $110.5M at New York auction

This undated photo provided by Sotheby's shows Jean-Michel Basquiat's Masterpiece "Untitled." (Sotheby's via AP)

NEW YORK --
An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York.

Sotheby's said the sale of "Untitled" Thursday night in Manhattan was an auction record for the artist. It also set a record price for an American artist at auction. The 1982 painting depicts a face in the shape of a skull.

The piece was purchased by noted Japanese collector and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa after a 10-minute bidding war. He says he plans to eventually display the painting in his museum in Chiba, Japan.

The previous auction record for the artist was set last May when "Untitled, 1982" sold for $57.3 million, also to Maezawa.

Basquiat died of a drug overdose in 1988 at age 27.
Related Topics:
societyartauctionrecord
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Korean barista creates beautiful latte art
Here and Now
Once homeless teen gets full ride to Harvard
Settlement reached over LI race-based housing discrimination
More Society
Top Stories
Officials: Man accused of running over Times Square pedestrians heard 'voices'
Police: Man attacks 2 others for making catcalls at woman
Coast Guard suspends search for missing in Bahamas plane crash
Trump heads overseas, turmoil in his wake
Assange still wanted in Britain, after rape investigation dropped in Sweden
Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on police
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Show More
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
Minor Metro-North train derailment in Rye
NYPD searching for suspect wanted in Bronx stabbing
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
More Photos