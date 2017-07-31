SOCIETY

New York boy with autism asks for rainbow pictures after loss of parents

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is asking people to lift her nephew's spirits by sending him pictures of single and double rainbows from around the world.

COHOES, New York --
A nine-year-old boy with autism has received thousands of pictures of rainbows after his aunt asked people on social media for the pictures to lift his spirits.

Crystal Skawinski said that she gained custody of her nephew, Robbie, after her sister and brother-in-law died in May, just 22 days apart.

Robbie's mom, Shelly Ecuyer, died from gastroparesis and cystic fibrosis on May 2. Robbie's dad, Robert Ecuyer, died after a battle with addiction on May 24.

Skawinski said that Robbie loves rainbows and was told that his mom went "over the rainbow bridge" when she had died. The day she passed, a double rainbow appeared over Robbie's school and a family member snapped a picture.

The rainbow made Robbie happy, but when another one didn't show up one day, his aunt decided to find other rainbows from around the world.

On July 22, Skawinski began requesting rainbows using the hashtag #rainbowsforrobbie.

Skawinski hopes to place all the rainbows in a slideshow with music for Robbie.

If you would like to send a rainbow for Robbie, click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyviralchildrenrainbowNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Dancing cop directs traffic with style
Are characters in Times Square going out of bounds again?
Mom writes kids book to help explain daughter's disability
VIDEO: Cute zoo animals drink from water bucket
More Society
Top Stories
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
Emotionally disturbed man fatally shot by police in Brooklyn
7 On Your Side: Energy efficient windows a fire hazard for some homeowners
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
TS Emily weakens after marching through Florida
Man pleads guilty in deadly mall carjacking case
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
5-year-old girl among 2 struck by stray bullets
Show More
Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73
Coney Island brawl caught on camera, officer injured
Body of missing swimmer found along Jersey shore
Gov. Christie, fan get into verbal confrontation at game
Police: New Jersey man fatally stabs ex-wife
More News
Top Video
Coney Island brawl caught on camera, officer injured
5-year-old girl among 2 struck by stray bullets
7 On Your Side: Energy efficient windows a fire hazard for some homeowners
Movie critics of the future learn craft in Brooklyn
More Video