COHOES, New York --A nine-year-old boy with autism has received thousands of pictures of rainbows after his aunt asked people on social media for the pictures to lift his spirits.
Crystal Skawinski said that she gained custody of her nephew, Robbie, after her sister and brother-in-law died in May, just 22 days apart.
Robbie's mom, Shelly Ecuyer, died from gastroparesis and cystic fibrosis on May 2. Robbie's dad, Robert Ecuyer, died after a battle with addiction on May 24.
Skawinski said that Robbie loves rainbows and was told that his mom went "over the rainbow bridge" when she had died. The day she passed, a double rainbow appeared over Robbie's school and a family member snapped a picture.
The rainbow made Robbie happy, but when another one didn't show up one day, his aunt decided to find other rainbows from around the world.
On July 22, Skawinski began requesting rainbows using the hashtag #rainbowsforrobbie.
Skawinski hopes to place all the rainbows in a slideshow with music for Robbie.
If you would like to send a rainbow for Robbie, click here.