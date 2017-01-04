A boy in Georgia has spent two years growing out his hair to help his friend in Florida who lost her hair.
10-year-old Tyler Boone wanted to help his friend, 12-year-old Gabby Ruiz, who lost her hair because of the hair loss disorder, Alopecia.
So Tyler helped to make her a wig and didn't care at all that he's been mistaken for a girl himself these past two years.
"I am cutting my hair for Gabby, I want to make her happy," he said.
Tyler grew 12 inches of hair, with Gabby doing the honors of finally cutting it.
Gabby got a brand new wig courtesy of her dear friend, and Tyler got a whole new look of his own.
