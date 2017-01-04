SOCIETY

Georgia boy grows out hair for 2 years to help friend with Alopecia
EMBED </>More News Videos

A boy in Georgia has spent two years growing out his hair to help his friend in Florida who lost her hair.

A boy in Georgia has spent two years growing out his hair to help his friend in Florida who lost her hair.

10-year-old Tyler Boone wanted to help his friend, 12-year-old Gabby Ruiz, who lost her hair because of the hair loss disorder, Alopecia.

So Tyler helped to make her a wig and didn't care at all that he's been mistaken for a girl himself these past two years.

"I am cutting my hair for Gabby, I want to make her happy," he said.

Tyler grew 12 inches of hair, with Gabby doing the honors of finally cutting it.

Gabby got a brand new wig courtesy of her dear friend, and Tyler got a whole new look of his own.
Related Topics:
societyhairchildrenbig talkerstrendingGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: Scientists discover why meth users age faster
Watch '50PlusPrime' only on ABC7NY
Join ABC7 in sharing the Magic of Storytelling
Students bake cookies to help classmate with cancer
More Society
Top Stories
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold comeback, then snow
Man dies after erupting into flames inside Amityville house
Police: Queens mom killed 1-year-old daughter with phone charger cord
Macy's to close 68 stores, 2 in New York area
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Speed eyed in LIRR crash as investigation gets underway
Show More
Family disputes NYPD claims in Brooklyn police shooting
Thieves using skimmers to steal customers account info at NJ banks
Nearly 200 rats removed from Long Island antique store
10-year-old girl dies in skiing accident
Attacker beats cancer survivor with broom stick in lobby of Bronx building
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Speed eyed in LIRR crash as investigation gets underway
More Video