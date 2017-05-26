SOCIETY

Bride has her 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'

EMBED </>More Videos

"It gave me a lot of joy to see how happy he was that day." (Claire Bira/Imageclairity.com)

This bride had a very touching "something blue" at her wedding: her 92-year-old Marine uncle.

Bill Lee Eblen was excited to serve as his niece Alison Ferrell's "something blue at her wedding. "From the moment I got engaged I knew I wanted to include my uncle Bill in a special way," she told ABC News. "I come from a family where we were taught to have the utmost respect and admiration for the armed services and honoring him as the 'something blue' just seemed like the natural choice."

Photos from the wedding in Cape Girardeau, Missouri show a beaming Ferrell kneeling next to her beloved uncle, who prepared a lot for his role in the ceremony.

"I immediately started doing more calisthenics, walking more instead of riding my little three-wheel bike," Eblen said. "I felt elated and honored to be a part of it."

Ferrell was grateful to have her uncle as part of her special day.

"Looking at him in his dress blues, it gave me a lot of joy to see how happy he was that day. And obviously a lot of pride for him and his service," she told ABC News. "I really wanted to highlight that day and give him some recognition because he definitely deserves it."
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodweddingweddingsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolermarines
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Whoops! Man gives girlfriend bouquet of kale instead of flowers
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
SPONSORED: Fight Back Against Fraud!
Woman in wheelchair travels the globe
More Society
Top Stories
School bus, truck collide in Queens; 17 minor injuries
Mother of newborn discovered behind grocery store found
School buses, other vehicles damaged in Toms River fire
3 officers at prison in NYC accused of sexually assaulting inmates
33 injured in tour bus accident on N.J. Turnpike in Gloucester Co.
Jewelry store robbed in Downtown Brooklyn by men dressed as construction workers
Bus driver sprayed by passenger with unknown substance
Show More
FBI probes Kushner-Russia meetings; more documents sought
Ready to travel this Memorial Day weekend? Bring your patience!
Republican wins Montana special election day after assault charge
EXCLUSIVE: Metro-North train speeding at time of derailment, sources say
Militants attack bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt; at least 28 dead
More News
Top Video
School bus, truck collide in Queens; 17 minor injuries
Jewelry store robbed in Downtown Brooklyn by men dressed as construction workers
Proposal for more sidewalk space on 7th Avenue in Midtown
Behind the scenes of the repair work ahead at Penn Station
More Video