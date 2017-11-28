Brothers give out blankets to the homeless on 'Giving Tuesday'

They bill themselves as "Two Bros from Brooklyn" and their goal is to change the world one blanket at a time.Entrepreneurs Mike and Nick Fiorito pass out blankets twice a week to the homeless in New York City.The brothers have raised nearly $14,000 on social media for their second annual Blankets of Hope campaign.They add a personal touch to every blanket they give."We also give them a personalized note, telling them that we believe in them and that just because the times are bad right now it doesn't mean it's always going to be this way," said Mike Fiorito, Blankets of Hope.The Fiorito brothers say the feeling they get helping others is its own reward.