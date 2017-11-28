SOCIETY

Brothers give out blankets to the homeless on 'Giving Tuesday'

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) --
They bill themselves as "Two Bros from Brooklyn" and their goal is to change the world one blanket at a time.

Entrepreneurs Mike and Nick Fiorito pass out blankets twice a week to the homeless in New York City.

The brothers have raised nearly $14,000 on social media for their second annual Blankets of Hope campaign.

They add a personal touch to every blanket they give.

"We also give them a personalized note, telling them that we believe in them and that just because the times are bad right now it doesn't mean it's always going to be this way," said Mike Fiorito, Blankets of Hope.

The Fiorito brothers say the feeling they get helping others is its own reward.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhomelesscharityNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'The Grinch' video revs up NJ town's toy drive
Most popular holiday songs of the past 50 years
UK hails new royal couple as wedding details released
The safest and easiest ways to donate on Giving Tuesday
More Society
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Heroes talk about rescuing tavern owner from fire
Images of suspected mall gunman released
FBI searching NJ woods in 1970s missing persons' case
AMBER ALERT: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
New North Korean ICBM launch was country's highest ever
Bike path terror suspect pleads not guilty
Exclusive: Hispanic minors detained for months on gang suspicions released
Newborn's body found under porch as family puts up Christmas lights
Show More
Police, Good Samaritans pull man from burning car in CT
NY Lottery winners take home $13M
Aspiring actress details allegations against Weinstein
LI man sentenced to prison in beating death of dog
Police: Teens pummel homeless man to death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos