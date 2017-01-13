  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Funeral for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice in open letter
Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager are giving Malia and Sasha advice as they get ready to leave Washington.

President Barack Obama and his family will be leaving The White House soon, and the daughters of former President George W. Bush sent a letter to Malia and Sasha, giving them advice as they leave Washington.

In the letter published on Time Thursday, the Bush twins, who are now 35, tell Malia and Sasha Obama that as "former First Children," they'll be taking a position they "didn't seek and one with no guidelines."

"You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years," wrote Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager.

"We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease," they wrote.

Bush and Hager encouraged Malia and Sasha to enjoy college and make mistakes.

"Learn who you are. Make mistakes-you are allowed to."

They also discussed their family-like rapport with the secret service staff.

"We stay in touch with our Secret Service. They were part of growing up for us: there for first dates, first days and even an engagement and a honeymoon. We know it wasn't always easy-the two of you and the two of us were teenagers trailed by men in backpacks-but they put their lives on hold for us," they wrote.

The Obama family is set to leave The White House one week from today.
