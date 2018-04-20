SOCIETY

Circle of life: Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing

EMBED </>More Videos

Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush passing (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Just two days after former First Lady Barbara Bush passed away in her home in Houston, the Bush family welcomed a baby boy.

Neil Bush, the son of Barbara and George H.W. Bush, posted a picture of his new grandson on his Facebook page Friday morning.


His daughter Lauren Bush Lauren and her husband David Lauren, vice chairman and chief innovation officer of Ralph Lauren Corp, welcomed their 7 pound 8 ounces baby boy Max Walker Lauren into the world on April 19.

The Laurens, who married in 2011, also have a 2-year-old son, James.

The new baby brings the total number of great-grandchildren for Barbara and George H.W. Bush to eight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushgrandparentsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
Central Park is going car free!
Barbara Bush's summer town honors her with garden
Cartoon depicts heavenly reunion for Barbara Bush, daughter
More Society
Top Stories
Avicii, electronic dance music DJ, found dead at 28
1 hurt, 1 in custody in shooting at Florida high school
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
Bus driver caught on camera watching videos while driving
NJ postal worker accused of stealing mail, identities
Civil rights prosecutors urge charges in Eric Garner death
Man charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill ex and her family
Woman sexually assaulted inside Brooklyn playground bathroom
Show More
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Whoops! Bus leaves Cleveland for New York, ends up in Toledo
Police: MS-13 threatens to kill LI cops after kingpin arrest
Man arrested for allegedly punching 5-year-old on subway
2 deputies killed while eating at restaurant in Florida
More News