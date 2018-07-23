SOCIETY

Business booming for 12-year-old lawn mower in Ohio after police called

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WABC) --
A lot has changed since neighbors called police on 12-year-old Reggie Fields for accidentally cutting their grass, WEWS-TV reports.

"They said I was cutting their grass," he said. "I didn't know it."

In June, the neighbor told authorities that the boy had cut a portion of his or her property and was in the yard. Fields said after the incident that he became discouraged, but things have changed in the weeks since.

"I haven't got this much support in a long time," he said.

Reggie has received support from people all across the globe, but it was a little overwhelming at first.

"I cried the first day," he said.

He's received lawn equipment, business cards, promotional materials, donations, T-shirts and more -- and his business is booming.

Outside of her regular work, Reggie's mom is now taking him to jobs all over the area.

"I'm like his mom secretary," Brandy Fields said. "A momatary."

She said the family plans to put at least half of the money earned, as well as donations, away for college.

When asked what he wants to study in college, Reggie said, "Business. All business."

