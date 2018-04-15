  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
SOCIETY

Houston cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life and love of children

EMBED </>More Videos

At Molina's Cantina in Houston, memories of George and Barbara Bush abound. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
At Molina's Cantina on Westheimer, Barbara Bush's image is not only hanging on the wall, but weighing heavily on the minds of workers.

The Bushes were among many Houstonians who have visited the restaurant over the years, but server Leo Mendoza said he will never forget the face of the former first lady.

"She was always smiling," Mendoza said. "She would ask me for everything. She was a nice lady."

Her bright smile impressed so many people who met her, not the high and mighty, but regular folks.

A photo hangs at the restaurant of the last time the Bushes came to Molina's to dine on their favorite cheese enchiladas. Manager Maria Sanchez took the image.

"I took a picture of Mrs. Bush and Mr. Bush surrounded by children, and that's one of the memories I have here, and it's in our main dining room," Sanchez said.

The former first couple was glad to do it. Mrs. Bush loved to be around children.

Mrs. Bush would read Christmas stories to an audience of kids during the holiday season with J.J. Watt. Literacy has been a cause for her.

She founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for family literacy, just one of the ways she gave back, influencing others like Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who knows her as a friend.

"The type of person who'd light up a room, treated everybody the same, whether it was the person serving or the biggest person in the room," McIngvale said. "She was a force for good in our community and for years has been a shining example for us to try to emulate."

A gracious, giving person who has made an impression on so many outside of the halls of power, to a restaurant where she and her husband posed for pictures, shook hands, and made people feel very special.

"And sit in our dining room with everybody else, just very humbling. An amazing lady."

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushrestaurantmexicanfoodphotostexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Driver claims he was shot in bizarre Jersey City crash
'Morally unfit': The moments that mattered in James Comey's explosive interview
Police searching for possible stalker after terrifying incident
Protesters gather at Starbucks to call for change following arrests
Actor R. Lee Ermey of 'Full Metal Jacket' dies at 74
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Closing arguments to be made in UWS nanny murder trial
Show More
Several hurt after wind-swept fire rips through apartment
Police: LI man arrested with weapons after threatening phone call
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Philly arrests goes viral
Trump rages against Comey ahead of book, ABC News interview
More News