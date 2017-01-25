CHICAGO, IL --It calls itself "the number-one best-selling party game," and now it wants to hire a CEO.
Cards Against Humanity could be described as a filthy version of Apple to Apples. According to the website, the game is for "horrible people" and is as "despicable and awkward as you and your friends."
The people behind it are currently looking for someone very specific to lead the company.
The job description on Craigslist appears to have very high standards for their CEO.
"The ideal candidate will be excited to travel for work and be a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize," the listing reads.
Other qualifications include "experience hunting terrorist masterminds," and "passed comprehensive healthcare reform."
If it's not clear enough, the game wants a "minimum eight years experience President of the United States of America or equivalent nation."
There hasn't been a response from former president Barack Obama, but the chance to set his own salary and get health, dental and vision insurance might be appealing.
Candidates can apply here.