Catch 3 lauded NYC plays for up to 50 percent off

'The Peculiar Patriot' at National Black Theatre

'The Originalist' at 59E59 Theaters

'Gettin' the Band Back Together' at Belasco Theater

Theater fans, take heed: A number of well-received stage productions -- from politically charged dramas to a goofy battle of the bands -- are currently offering discounted seats. Read on for a rundown.---With more than 2 million people behind bars, "The Peculiar Patriot" aims to confront mass incarceration within the United States. The play follows protagonist Betsy LaQuanda Ross, a self-proclaimed "peculiar patriot" who visits penitentiaries to boost the morale of her incarcerated friends and family, and navigates love between barbed wire. While sharing neighborhood updates and gossip and reminiscing about family, she delivers a shrewd indictment of the criminal justice system in her own authentic and humorous style.Use the link below to score 50 percent off available seats.Friday, July 27, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 28, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.Four-time Helen Hayes Award winner Edward Gero portrays Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in "The Originalist" at 59E59 Theaters.The play follows a bright, liberal Harvard Law School graduate who takes on a clerkship with the conservative Justice -- who turns out to be an infuriating sparring partner and an unexpected mentor. How will their contentious working relationship affect one of the most incendiary cases ever to reach the nation's highest court? Grab tickets -- currently available for half-price -- to find out.Friday, July 27-Sunday, July 29, 7 p.m.Get a good laugh at "Gettin' the Band Back Together," running now through mid-August at Belasco Theatre.The play has been called, "'The Wedding Singer' meets 'School of Rock'" by TheaterMania, as a former wannabe rock star revives his interest in the limelight at the age of 40 after being laid off and moving back into his mother's New Jersey basement. While his family home is threatened with foreclosure, he'll get the old gang back together to compete in a battle of the bands and seek solace with his former high-school sweetheart.With the link below, you'll find discounted seats throughout the theater.Friday, July 27, 8 p.m.