DISTRACTION

Problems only left-handed people understand

EMBED </>More Videos

Spiral notebooks and three-ring binders... ouch. (ABC)

It's a right-handed people's world and lefties are just living in it. Check out some of the everyday struggles you go through when you are born left-handed.

There's only one left-handed desk, and usually some 'righty' is sitting in it.

Three ring binders are painful, yet mandatory for most grade schools.

If there is one lefty glove at gym class, it's probably older than your coach.

Zippers hide from your fingers.

Controllers were not designed with you in mind.

Scissors do not apply to you.

Fountain pens will make a mess out of your whole arm.

You erase the words as you're writing on the chalkboard.

The number pads on keyboards are a long reach.

And you might die sooner.



According to a study conducted by the NCBI, the population percentage of left-handed people diminishes within the oldest age groups. While there is no accurate explanation of why this is, the study hypothesizes that there may be elevated risk levels due to the environmental factors of living in a right-handed world, which leads lefties to a higher accident susceptibility.

Tweet your own lefty problems with the Left Handers' Day hashtag: #lefthandersday

Do you have any more left-handed problems to share? Let us know in the comments below.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydistractionback to schoolschoolu.s. & worldsocietybuzzworthywatercoolerfunny videoeducation
Load Comments
DISTRACTION
PHOTOS: Happy Birthday Prince George!
Happy Daiquiri Day! Grab the rum and try this!
Disneyland opened 62 years ago today
Dog tries to catch laser pointer
More distraction
SOCIETY
White nationalist rally rocks Virginia city; 3 dead
Numbers drawn for $356 million Powerball drawing
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
Woman goes into labor just before wedding ceremony
More Society
Top Stories
White nationalist rally rocks Virginia city; 3 dead
Man charged with killing mother, sister, family friend with hammer
Police: 3 people stabbed in Queens
Man found dead outside Queens strip club
2 police personnel dead after helicopter crashes near VA rally
Police rescue man on crane on 71st floor of Manhattan building
Alleged NJ gang member, one of 10 Most Wanted, captured
Numbers drawn for $356 million Powerball drawing
Show More
Brewers get 2B Neil Walker from Mets for player to be named later
Suspect arrested in attempted rape in Walgreens bathroom
President returning to Trump Tower for first time since inauguration
Woman goes into labor just before wedding ceremony
Police: Student pilot was flying plane before fatal CT crash
More News
Top Video
Man charged with killing mother, sister, family friend with hammer
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
Teen killed during football drill gives gift of life with organ donation
Exclusive: New violations at Bronx high-rise
More Video