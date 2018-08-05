South Africa is a country of contrasts - from its natural beauty to its sprawling big cities - its rich cultural heritage is a source of universal pride.
The celebration of former South African president Nelson Mandela's centennial is the perfect opportunity to reflect on the country's history - from the painful memories captured at the Apartheid Museum to Madiba's history-making journey to freedom and power.
Watch 'Here and Now' Sunday at noon, partnering with South African Tourism for a special edition of 'Here and Now: Journey to South Africa: Mandela's Centennial'
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
societynelson mandela
societynelson mandela