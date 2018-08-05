SOCIETY

Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial

Sandra Bookman has more on the celebration taking place in South Africa.

South Africa is a country of contrasts - from its natural beauty to its sprawling big cities - its rich cultural heritage is a source of universal pride.

The celebration of former South African president Nelson Mandela's centennial is the perfect opportunity to reflect on the country's history - from the painful memories captured at the Apartheid Museum to Madiba's history-making journey to freedom and power.

Watch 'Here and Now' Sunday at noon, partnering with South African Tourism for a special edition of 'Here and Now: Journey to South Africa: Mandela's Centennial'

