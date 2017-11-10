SOCIETY

Texas cemetery sued after father's remains found 'dripping' out of casket

EMBED </>More Videos

A World War II veteran's family says they are suing a cemetery in The Woodlands after a gruesome discovery.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas --
A World War II veteran's family is suing a cemetery after they said their hero's remains literally dripped out of his casket.

Doug McMinn said his father, Robert McMinn, served in the Air Force and took part in more than 30 bombing missions over Germany.

"You talk about the greatest generation, he is expiatory of that type of character," McMinn said.

He battled Parkinson's disease and died in 2010. As he neared death, he says his family decided on Forest Park, the Woodlands funeral home cemetery.

"They have 'dignity' on every one of their marketing brochures," McMinn said.

McMinn said because his dad's mausoleum wasn't finished, he was temporarily placed in another. But he couldn't believe what happened two months later.

"I understand that bodies are going to degrade, but I don't expect to hear a call back from this place, that sells dignity, about how he's dripping out of his casket," McMinn said.

McMinn, his brother and mother filed a million-dollar lawsuit against the cemetery.

The lawsuit also alleges the cemetery asked them to cover clean up costs saying, "Plaintiffs were responsible for purchasing a new casket, tenting the entirety of the crypt, and for the quarantine measures implemented for the process of transferring Robert's now liquefied remains to another crypt."

"It's unthinkable to me that a man, like my father, would go through that," McMinn said.

This occurred seven years ago, but McMinn said after hearing it's happened to other families, he decided to act.

We did find at least one other recent lawsuit involving the same cemetery with mausoleum issues.

We reached out to the owners, who sent us a statement, saying, "Due to pending litigation and out of respect for the family, we are unable to share any details on this matter."

McMinn said he is ready to move on, but it's still hard.

His parents planned to be placed head to head.

But now, that's not an option for his mom.

"It's kind of a nice thought to think that they'll be there together," McMinn said. "They were married 60 years. That was a wonderful notion, but it all falls apart when you lose confidence in the integrity of the people that are providing the services."

We reached out to the National Funeral Directors Association.

An expert said it's rare, but a body can liquefy inside a mausoleum. He said poor embalming and how someone dies can be factors.

As for the McMinn family, Robert is still inside a mausoleum. They are debating whether to remove him to be with his wife when she passes.

Related Topics:
societylawsuitfuneral
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
NYC is home to art that's totally selfie-worthy
Happy birthday, Marine Corps! 5 things you may not know
WABC President & GM Dave Davis honored
Gilda's Club gala raises money for cancer support network
More Society
Top Stories
Road rage dispute turns deadly
Teen fatally run over by fleeing driver after minor collision
Exclusive: Dad speaks out after son's grilled cheese death
Man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
Toilet paper litters parkway after accident
Woman questioned in deadly Brooklyn fire
Apartments evacuated, block closed after cracks found in building
Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty in child sex assault case
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Here comes winter!
Deadly hit and run on the Lower East Side
Surveillance released in double murder of 2 NJ women on Halloween night
Queens man found guilty of murder in death of NYPD detective
Power crews from NY head to Puerto Rico
More News
Top Video
NYC is home to art that's totally selfie-worthy
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Toilet paper litters parkway after accident
Deadly hit and run on the Lower East Side
More Video