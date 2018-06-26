SOCIETY

Central Park goes car-free as traffic ban takes effect

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on Central Park becoming car-free.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Central Park officially went car-free beginning Tuesday evening..

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement in April that traffic would be banned on all roads south of 72nd Street, which was previously shared by cars, pedestrians and cyclists.

Wednesday marks the first day of summer vacation for New York City public school students, and it's also the first day that public pools are open in parks throughout the city.

The car ban impacts West, Center, East and Terrace drives, but it excludes the park traverses.

"Central Park is not just one of New York's favorite parks, it's one of the most-beloved, most-recognized parks in the entire world," Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said. "Now, we're making history by demonstrating just how clean, accessible and safe an urban park can be."

Prospect Park in Brooklyn went car-free for several months last summer, and now, that car ban is permanent.

The city says returning the park's loop road to walkers, joggers and cyclists will reduce air pollution in the park and improve safety.

Officials joined parks and cycling advocates on 72nd Street Tuesday evening for a bike ride behind the last car driving through Central Park.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycentral parkcarbikespedestriansenvironmentManhattanNew York CityCentral Park
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News