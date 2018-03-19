  • LIVE VIDEO Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m.
SOCIETY

Chick-Fil-A cashier returns $3 after customer leaves it behind

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has the story on a Chick-Fil-A cashier who returned $3 weeks after a customer left it behind.

Eyewitness News
It was one true act of kindness after an employee from a Texas Chick-Fil-A saved a customer's change for nearly a month after he left it behind.

Marcus Henderson, a cashier at the fast food chain noticed that Danny Cadra forgot his $3 change behind after he ordered at the drive-thru.

Instead of putting the money back in the register, Henderson put the money aside and took it with him to work every day to give it back to its rightful owner.

That day final came last week, and the sweet gesture did not stop there. Henderson and Cadra have become friends.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyact of kindnessmoneylost money
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Touching tribute for servicemember killed in Iraq crash
Two new Banksy pieces pop up in NYC
Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery
Weddings, babies and the line to the British throne
More Society
Top Stories
Correction officer burned, punched by inmate at Rikers Island
Touching tribute for servicemember killed in Iraq crash
Jersey City teachers union, district reach tentative agreement
AP: Some wanted school shooter committed in 2016
FDNY hero succumbs to 9/11 related illness
Officials: 2 injured in apparent explosion in Austin
Police investigating damaged Virgin Mary statue as hate crime
EXCLUSIVE: Neighbors rush to help victims in wild Queens car crash
Show More
Mother killed, daughter injured after car cut off in the Bronx
Police: Baby in stroller found unattended on subway platform
Missing 16-year-old girl found in Mexico, suspect arrested
AccuWeather: Snowy start to Spring?
1 dead, 3 injured in apartment fire in the East Village
More News
Top Video
Touching tribute for servicemember killed in Iraq crash
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
Mother killed, daughter injured after car cut off in the Bronx
Pot for pets? NY bill pushes to legalize marijuana for animals
More Video