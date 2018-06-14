SOCIETY

Co-workers come together to raise money for Texas man who bikes 2 hours to work

EMBED </>More Videos

Co-worker raises money to buy car for man who bikes two hours to work. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Rain, sleet or snow, Juan Estrada straps on his safety vest and heads to work.

"I wake up and thank God I get another day of work," he said. "That's why I work so hard."

The journey to get from New Caney to Texas Roadhouse in Kingwood, where Estrada is a busser and dishwasher, isn't an easy one.

The route is a little rugged, and the Mongoose bike he rides doesn't have any brakes.

His co-worker, Bianca Ayala, first noticed something was up when she saw him come to work soaked.

"I was like 'Do you do construction work before work or something like that?' And he said 'No, I biked here.'"

From there, Ayala jumped into action to help her co-worker. She snapped a few photos of Estrada and posted on Twitter, and more than 179,000 retweets later, the donations started rolling in.

More than $10,000 was raised, which is enough to get him a reliable car and insurance.

"I am very blessed," Estrada said. "I really am, because without these people doing this for me, I wouldn't be able to get a vehicle."

Ayala is also surprised by the overflow of generosity. She only recognized two of the donors, meaning the rest were complete strangers.

"It got a lot more attention than I thought," she said. "A lot more."

Estrada's bike-riding days will soon be over, but he plans to keep his work ethic and grateful spirit.

When asked what he'll do with his new ride, with a smile, he said, "Ride a little bit of air-conditioning on there and take my dog for a ride too."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgood newsdonationstwitterTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News